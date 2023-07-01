Events Here are 7 theater performances to see this summer From outdoor Shakespeare to musical theater classics, these productions will have you entranced. Watch "Stew" at Gloucester Stage. Photo courtesy of Gloucester Stage

Summer is the time to get out in the fresh air and do something enjoyable, like attending a roving theatrical performance in the park. In the Greater Boston area, you’ll be able to find shows that will captivate your attention and take you on a journey, from a joyful production of “The Sound of Music” to a series of original plays produced in 24 hours. And if you’re able to travel westward, you may be able to catch a show in the Berkshires.

Below, find a guide to seven different shows playing in Greater Boston this summer. Whatever your preference may be, there’s something for everyone in what the region has to offer.

At Gloucester Stage, you’ll find this regional premiere of a play by Zora Howard. When three generations of Black women come together to celebrate an anniversary together and cook, tensions begin to rise. Things really heat up when the outside world begins to “intrude upon the sanctity of Mama’s kitchen.” The play has been described as “hilarious and haunting.” July 7-23; Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main Street, Gloucester. Tickets for adults to regular shows start at $59.

North Shore Music Theatre brings the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical to the stage. A young nun becomes the governess for the widowed Captain von Trapp’s seven children, and she forms a heartwarming bond with the family. When the curtain closes, you’ll leave the theater with songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Edelweiss” stuck in your head. July 11-23; North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly. Tickets start at $68 for adults.

This production from Company One Theatre is inspired by the early life of Jimi Hendrix. A budding guitarist sets out to find his own voice, with little more than a broom, a pencil, and a dream. In “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky,” the protagonist “invokes the past, present, and future of rhythm ‘n’ blues as his guide.” July 14-August 12; The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Rd., Dorchester. Tickets start at $25 (suggested) or pay what you want.

Head outdoors and watch a free production of the tragedy “Macbeth” from Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. In this story of ambition and treachery, Macbeth hatches a murderous plan to become the new King of Scotland, but he finds that there is a price to his political scheming. Bring your own blankets and chairs, and enjoy the summer night. July 19-August 6; Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, 139 Tremont St., Boston. Attendance is free.

Fresh Ink Theatre will be presenting its 8th annual Mad Dash, hosted by the Lyric Stage Company. Have you ever wondered what happens when Boston theater community members write, rehearse, and produce original works in only 24 hours? The result will be eight original 10-minute plays. See an evening of completely new works, the product of a one-day marathon. July 22; 140 Clarendon St., Boston. Tickets are $35.

If you’re visiting the Cape, you’ll want to catch this romantic production. George and Ira Gershwin’s musical is set in the wake of World War II, telling the tale of an American soldier, a French girl, and the beautiful city of Paris. The show features a new book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas. Attend a performance, and you’ll hear the familiar melodies of “I Got Rhythm,” “S Wonderful,” and “Shall We Dance?” July 26-August 12; Cape Cod Center for the Arts, 820 Main St., Route 6A, Dennis. Tickets start at $45.

The classic story of a Danish prince grappling with reality as he avenges his father’s death will take place outdoors in the streets of Chelsea, moving through the park. Before the bilingual, English and Spanish production begins, you’ll be able to catch live music, entertainment, and dinner at a beer garden in Chelsea Square, featuring BearMoose Brewery. Audience members will be on their feet for the duration of the show, being a part of the action. August 4-19; Chelsea Square; meet outside Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea. Attendance is free.

