7 ways to celebrate Shark Week Looking for ways to celebrate sharks? Here are some things to do in Boston and around Massachusetts.

Shark Week is almost upon us once again. Discovery’s annual week of shark-related programming returns July 23, hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

Similarly to last year’s Shark Week, Discovery will include programming featuring sharks off the New England coast. “Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle,” which airs July 27 at 9 p.m., follows a group of scientists trying to figure out why a porbeagle shark from New England mysteriously disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle.

For those of you who aren’t scared of sharks and want to find other ways to celebrate them, here are some upcoming events in Boston and around Massachusetts.

“Jaws” screening at Simons Theatre

The New England Aquarium will be hosting screenings of the famous shark film “Jaws” July 24 to July 29. The screenings will take place at 7 p.m. each day in the Aquarium’s Simons Theatre, where “visitors are immersed in 3D films and spectacular cinematography on a giant screen nearly 5 stories high,” according to their website. Concessions and specialty cocktails will be offered at the screenings. Tickets cost $10.

Whale watch cruise to Stellwagen Marine Sanctuary

For the ocean lovers who want the chance to see a shark in its natural habitat, the New England Aquarium offers whale watching tours. The tours leave from Boston Harbor and head out to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a safe haven for the ocean’s inhabitants in between Massachusetts’ north and south shores. For those looking to see a shark on their expedition, you just may be in luck — shark species such as the Great White, Oceanic Whitetip, and Shortfin Mako can be found in the New England area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Whale tours run daily and offer five to eight tours per day. Tickets cost $65.

“Science of Sharks” exhibit at the New England Aquarium

The Science of Sharks exhibit at the New England Aquarium offers shark lovers an exciting opportunity to see one up close and personal. It’s not a Great White, however — the exhibit is home to young epaulette sharks, a smaller kind of shark which can grow to two to three feet long. The exhibit also shows how sharks have adapted to survive in the ocean, as well as how Aquarium researchers conduct their work. The exhibit can be accessed through a general admission ticket, which costs $34.

“Swimming with Sharks: A Deep Dive into Shark Biology and Behavior” at the Harvard Museum of Natural History

For those wanting to gain a better understanding of the history of sharks and the role they play in the ocean, stop by the Harvard Museum of Natural History in Cambridge and visit the “Swimming with Sharks: A Deep Dive into Shark Biology and Behavior” in Cambridge. At this exhibit visitors can learn new facts about the behavior of sharks — such as why they prey on certain creatures — and see preserved shark jaws. The exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can be accessed with a general admission ticket to the museum. Tickets cost $15.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Shark Center

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, or AWSC, is a nonprofit organization that works to educate people about Great White sharks and inspire conservation efforts for these animals. As part of their mission to help educate the public about Great White sharks, they have a “Shark Center” where the general public can come to learn about the sharks “through interactive exhibits, displays, and videos,” making it ideal for families with children as well. There are two locations for the Shark Center — the first in Chatham, which will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second location in Provincetown is open every day except Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the Chatham location cost $10, and tickets for the Provincetown location cost $12.

Putter’s Paradise Mini Golf

For those on Cape Cod looking for a fun activity — on land — that still has an ocean feel to it, head over to Putter’s Paradise in West Yarmouth to play 18 holes of mini golf. The decor of the mini golf course is reminiscent of the setting of “Jaws” with decorations of sailors and sea creatures across the golf course. The mini golf course also has an ice cream shop, so visitors can enjoy a sweet treat after finishing a round of golf. Putter’s Paradise is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A round of mini golf costs $11.

“Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark” discussion with author Greg Skomal

Join Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and an expert on Great White sharks, in Cape Cod this summer and discuss his book “Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark.” In his book, Skomal details his experiences after the first white shark attack on Cape Cod in 80 years in 2012. During this time, he had to balance working on shark conservation efforts and improving public opinion on sharks. Read the book and attend a book discussion with Skomal at Titcomb’s Bookstore in Sandwich Aug. 29.

