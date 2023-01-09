Events ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Mass. this year. Here’s how to get tickets. The long-running PBS show will welcome local guests to have their valuables appraised. A Boston guest poses with her Norman Rockwell collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' in 2012. Courtesy of Jeffrey Dunn

Is that dusty old vase sitting in your attic trash or treasure? You may have a chance to find out when “Antiques Roadshow” comes to Massachusetts.

The long-running PBS show will visit five cities for its upcoming 28th season, including Sturbridge, Mass., with three episodes set to be filmed on Tuesday, June 13.

Along with Sturbridge, “Antiques Roadshow” will also visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; and Anchorage, Alaska, the first time the show has ever filmed in The Last Frontier.

Though the show is produced locally by WGBH Boston, “Antiques Roadshow” has only visited Massachusetts three times since its debut. The show filmed a segment in Concord for its first season in 1997, and in Boston for seasons six and 17, which aired in 2002 and 2013, respectively.

“Antiques Roadshow” was originally scheduled to film in Boston for its 25th season in May 2020, but scrapped those plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At each appraisal event, ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their collectibles and antiques from experts sourced by PBS from some of the top auction houses and independent dealers in the country, according to a news release. Each guest is limited to bringing two items to the event.

Due to health and safety protocols, guests will be sorted into one of 19 designated time slots, and most filming and appraisals will take place outdoors.

Although entry to the appraisal event is free, tickets are required and limited to one pair per household. Fans can enter to win tickets from through Monday, March 13, at pbs.org/roadshowtickets.

