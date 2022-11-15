Events Stroll through some ice sculptures at Assembly Row Assembly Row’s annual ice sculpture stroll is back. Assembly Row in Somerville. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Use a holiday map to stroll through and find nine ice sculptures of various shapes and sizes, with other free perks, surprises, and treats to be discovered along the way.

There will also be holiday music from DJ Jules Flava from JAM’N 94.5.

After visiting all the sculptures, attendees can turn in their maps to receive a special holiday keepsake.

There are also 500 custom Assembly Row ornaments produced with proceeds benefiting the Somerville YMCA that can be pre-ordered or purchased at the YMCA table on the J.P. Licks deck.

