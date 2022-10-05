Events Get petty with Beth Stelling for The Petty Betty Tour Stand-up comedian Beth Stelling will be stopping at Crystal Ballroom in Somerville Nov. 10. Beth Stelling will be coming to Boston. Robyn van Swank

She’s performed on the Netflix series “The Standups,” and you’ve seen her work as a writer if you’ve watched the HBO television series “Crashing.” And now, stand-up comedian Beth Stelling will be stopping in the Boston area as part of The Petty Betty Tour.

Stelling has also performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and “The Pete Holmes Show,” among others.

On her HBO Special, “Girl Daddy” — presented by Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco — Stelling shows no fear of tackling controversial topics, from abortion to rape to any number of sexist double-standards.

“Fearlessly, Stelling takes on the seemingly perpetual conflict between the faction of comedians who think it’s normal to propagate retrograde, sexist behavior and, well, everyone else,” wrote Vulture.

The Petty Betty Tour will be at The Crystal Ballroom in Somerville on Nov. 10.

