Events See a candid Bob Dylan at ‘Don’t Think Twice’ photo exhibit Daniel Kramer's photographs reveal the quintessential Dylan, a bohemian, captured by the artist alongside him. A photograph of Bob Dylan by Daniel Kramer, part of a new exhibit at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame in Boston. Handout

Event Ticket Link https://www.folkamericanarootshalloffame.org/dont-think-twice

Photographer Daniel Kramer got the chance of a lifetime in 1964 – to photograph the man (and sometimes myth) Bob Dylan. Kramer ended up accompanying the folk musician for a year, and his efforts are catalogued in “Don’t Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65,” a new exhibit at the Boch Center Wang Theatre’s Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (270 Tremont Street).

Tours of the exhibit ($23 adults, $15 kids) highlight Kramer’s natural instinct to point and shoot every unguarded moment. The extensive collection of often candid photographs immortalizes Dylan in a different way than his music does — Kramer’s artistry captures a year of Dylan as a person.

This weekend, let yourself see the quintessential Dylan, a bohemian, captured by the artist alongside him. Don’t think twice.

For booking info, visit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame website.

