A new exhibit featuring preserved human bodies is making its North American debut in Boston

"Body Worlds: Anatomy of Happiness" is the latest traveling exhibit from Gunther von Hagens. "The Body Runner," an object at the Body Worlds exhibit opening in Boston.

How exactly do you define happiness, and what sort of impact does achieving happiness have on the body? That’s the heady question at the center of “Body Worlds: The Anatomy of Happiness,” a new exhibit featuring a curated collection of real human specimens coming to Boston this summer.

“The Anatomy of Happiness” is the newest traveling exhibit from Body Worlds, which has showcased human anatomy via traveling exhibits since 1995 in 154 cities worldwide. The exhibit has already been seen 54 million times across the globe, and will make its North American debut on Friday, July 7, at The Back Bay Hub (343 Newbury St.), the event space that most recently housed The Art of the Brick.

“Body Worlds: The Anatomy of Happiness” uses the preserved bodies to show how happiness is determined, the impact of happiness on the body and mind, and what negative consequences result from the absence of happiness. The exhibit also shows the unpleasant effects that tobacco, alcohol, and various diseases can have on the body.

Ticket prices start at $25, and will be available via presale starting June 16 via the Body Worlds Boston website.

