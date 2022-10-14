Events

The Boston Children’s Museum is transforming into a grown-ups space for one night only

Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum welcomes those 21+ to a special Halloween celebration.

People enjoy attractions at the Boston Children's Museum Marissa McClain for Boston.com

By Ria Goveas

Attendees can “face their childhood fears” in a haunted maze, go trick-or-treating throughout the museum, and participate in a doughnut-eating competition. 

Food trucks and bar service will be available.

Attendees are encouraged to come in creative costumes, and a prize will be awarded to the best one. (Costumes must allow for verification of identity.)

