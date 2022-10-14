The Boston Children’s Museum is transforming into a grown-ups space for one night only

Need weekend plans?
Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum welcomes those 21+ to a special Halloween celebration.
Attendees can “face their childhood fears” in a haunted maze, go trick-or-treating throughout the museum, and participate in a doughnut-eating competition.
Food trucks and bar service will be available.
Attendees are encouraged to come in creative costumes, and a prize will be awarded to the best one. (Costumes must allow for verification of identity.)
