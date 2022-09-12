Events Boston College football hosts Clemson in Red Bandana game A top-five foe comes to Chestnut Hill as the Eagles honor the memory of 9/11 hero Welles Crowther. Boston College's football team wore its special red bandana uniforms while celebrating a home victory over Virginia Tech last season.

Event Link https://bceagles.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=PR%3AIBM%3AF22%3AF04%3AF21IND&linkID=bostoncoll&shopperContext=&caller=PR&appCode=&prc=F21IND&ppc=F21IND&dataAccId=714&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_bostoncoll Event Ticket Link https://bceagles.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=PR%3AIBM%3AF22%3AF04%3AF21IND&linkID=bostoncoll&shopperContext=&caller=PR&appCode=&prc=F21IND&ppc=F21IND&dataAccId=714&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_bostoncoll

The season surely didn’t start the way Boston College’s football team had hoped it would. The Eagles surrendered a late lead in the opener, and lost to Rutgers. A week later they started ACC action by being blown out at Virginia Tech.

Regardless of what’s happened before, however, The Heights should be electric on Oct. 8 – when perennial power Clemson comes to Alumni Stadium as the BC community pays its annual tribute to “the man in the red bandana.”

The Tigers are an attraction unto themselves, loaded with talent and looking to contend for another national title. All-American defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee could both go near the top of the NFL draft next spring, and they’re just two of the myriad reasons why Clemson projects as a top-five team that should be in the mix for a place in the college football playoff come January.

Advertisement:

It’ll be a tall order for the Eagles to compete with the Tigers – but BC should be playing with a boost of inspiration and energy as it honors Welles Crowther, an alumnus and former Eagles lacrosse player. Crowther was working at the World Trade Center in New York, and is credited with saving at least 18 people before dying in the South Tower. Identified in part because of the red bandana he wore to protect himself from the smoke, his heroics have been documented in film, and in 2014 BC football hosted its first Red Bandana game in his memory.

The Eagles beat ninth-ranked USC that day. In 2021, BC introduced a customized red-bandana uniform, which it wore twice on the season – and the Eagles won both games. Replicating those successes figures to be an altogether different challenge against an opponent of Clemson’s caliber but, if emotion counts for anything, BC should be ready.

(Note: Game time had not yet been announced as of publication.)

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events