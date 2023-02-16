Events Boston’s Pride parade is back for 2023 The parade will be organized by a new group after Boston Pride was dissolved in 2021 amid criticisms regarding a lack of race and transgender inclusion. Members of Hopedale Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) cheer at the start of the Boston Pride Parade in Boston, MA on June 08, 2019. Craig Walker/Globe Staff

For the first time since 2019, Boston will have a Pride parade.

Boston Pride For The People (BP4TP) announced that Pride Month celebrations will return in June 2023, with a parade and festival scheduled to return to Boston Common and City Hall Plaza on Saturday, June 10. The group also plans to hold additional activities on Sunday, June 11.

The Pride parade and many associated Pride Month activities were previously organized by Boston Pride, but in 2021 the group dissolved following a mass resignation of volunteers amid criticism of the group’s lack of racial and transgender inclusion.

In a press release, BP4TP president Adrianna Boulin promoted a message of unity ahead of June’s festivities.



“It’s time for a unified Pride for everyone to enjoy,” Boulin said. “The last time we came together, there was a different president, a different governor, a different mayor. The pandemic kept us apart for a long time. Now, all of us are eager to reconnect, embrace each other as a community, and most importantly have fun.”

BP4TP vice president Jo Triglio, a former member of the Boston Pride communications team, said in a statement that the group’s goal was to ensure that marginalized voices “feel welcome” at this year’s events.

“We want to produce a Pride celebration that centers the rich diversity, culture, and intersectionality of our city’s LGBTQ+ community,” Triglio said. “To do that, we need to be intentional about ensuring that people who are often marginalized feel welcome and valued.”

To ensure its parade and festival run smoothly, BP4TP is currently seeking volunteers and sponsors, with a fundraising goal of $750,000. Interested parties can get involved via the organization’s website.

