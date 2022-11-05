Events Bragging rights at stake when football rivals settle things at Fenway Park The Red Sox will host five games over Thanksgiving week, including a tripleheader capped by a battle of MIAA playoff qualifiers. High school games at Fenway Park have become part of the Thanksgiving football tradition in Massachusetts, with 10 teams set to play at the beloved ballpark this November.

Rooted in rivalries and often played in front of bigger crowds, Thanksgiving football games always tend to be special experiences for high school players. And this year 10 teams will live those moments in a setting that should make the event downright unforgettable.

Those teams will be guests of the Red Sox, who will host five games at Fenway Park over Thanksgiving week, beginning with an evening doubleheader on Tuesday (Nov. 22) that is followed by a tripleheader starting in the afternoon on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

There’s intrigue in every game on the slate, though the marquee matchup figures to be the capper on Wednesday night, when Brockton takes on Bridgewater-Raynham. Both teams will come to Fenway to close out successful seasons, with each side having qualified for the MIAA playoffs. Kickoff for the Boxers and Trojans is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the full Fenway schedule:

Boston Latin Academy vs. O’Bryant, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Malden vs. Medford, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Austin Prep, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Watertown vs. Belmont, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Brockton, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 per day. There’s also the option of private suites for each game, with tickets for those starting at $40 per person. Details on those upgrades, and information on buying tickets in support of a particular school, are available through the Red Sox website.

