Take an intimate look at Bruce Springsteen at a new exhibit

Craving even more Bruce Springsteen in your life following his recent concerts at Gillette Stadium? You’ll be able to enjoy even more of The Boss — albeit in photography form — at a new exhibit coming to Boston in September.

“Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon” will bring together 40+ photographs from six notable Springsteen photographers — including Danny Clinch, Ed Gallucci, Eric Meola, Barry Schneier, Frank Stefanko, and Bruce’s sister, Pamela — at the Boch Center Wang Theatre’s Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) starting Sept. 13.

FARHOF, which opened in 2019, has quietly been putting together artist-specific showcases for some time now, having hosted a Bob Dylan photography exhibit earlier this year and currently showing an exhibit dedicated to Arlo Guthrie.

The Springsteen exhibit, which also features interviews from those who know him well, spans the Boss’s entire career, following him from New Jersey to California and capturing intimate moments along the way.

While the idea of a Bruce Springsteen exhibit in Boston may seem like an odd one, The Boss has popped up in the city regularly in recent years.

In 2019 and 2020 alone, Springsteen swung by an Allston music shop with J. Geils frontman Peter Wolf, hung out at a local Irish pub, and imparted wisdom on the freshmen of Boston College, from where Springsteen’s son, Evan, graduated in 2012.

Tickets for “Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Icon” are available now on the FARHOF website.

