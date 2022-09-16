Lock in wintertime coziness with a candle-making workshop

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
This candle making workshop at The House of Art and Craft in Boston is open to all levels of experience, and, and attendees will come out one scented candle richer.
This two-and-a-half hour workshop includes:
The candles will need to cure overnight, so attendees will have to collect them the following business day or can choose to have them shipped.
Attendees are requested to arrive early so they have ample time to pick out vessels, pour out a drink, and converse.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.