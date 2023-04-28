Events Celebrate Taylor Swift at one of these 5 events in Boston Remember all your favorite songs at these gatherings paying tribute to the singer. The Liberty Hotel's Taylor Swift-themed cocktails. Photo courtesy of The Liberty Hotel

Taylor Swift is coming to Gillette Stadium this May to perform in her “Eras Tour,” and even if you’re not going — with the Ticketmaster fiasco, we wouldn’t be surprised — there are other ways that you can celebrate this spring in Boston.

From Taylor Swift trivia nights to a drag brunch at a popular local restaurant, scroll down to see 5 ways that you can remember the singer-songwriter’s best songs, show off your knowledge, and enjoy a party like no other.

Since Swift will be coming to Massachusetts in May, The Liberty Hotel will launch a special cocktail and bites menu for the whole month. Sip on Champagne Problems, made with prosecco, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup, topped with pink cotton candy. If you’re looking for something to eat, try the Nashville chicken wings, Cornelia Street tacos, and the Tuna Tar-Taylor. (215 Charles St., Boston)

In Back Bay, Club Cafe will be hosting a Taylor Swift-themed Trivia Tuesdays event on May 2. Hosted by Johnny Minogue, the event will be in a casual environment and feature prizes, such as vinyls, shirts, and accessories. Guests can order from the dinner and drink menu, enjoying burgers, flatbreads, and entrees. There is no cover charge, but trivia participants should bring their phones, through which they’ll submit their responses. (209 Columbus Ave., Boston)

Come to the Supper Club at Capo Restaurant to celebrate Taylor Swift Tuesdays in South Boston. The events feature Anna Daley Young and The KR Trio, performing covers from Swift’s albums. Tuesdays are also gluten free nights and feature a menu that includes dishes like the Maine lobster gnocchi and spaghetti carbonara. Taylor Swift Tuesdays happen May 2, May 16, and every week following. Make reservations here. (443 W. Broadway, South Boston)

You may be surprised to realize that Taylor Swift songs can be enjoyed without the vocals. At this Candlelight series concert, the Beacon String Quartet will play instrumental renditions of popular songs, with a tentative program that includes “Lavender Haze,” “Love Story,” and “Wildest Dreams.” Held at First Church in Cambridge, the music will be performed under the glow of candles. Tickets to the May 12 show are available for $45 per person. (11 Garden St., Cambridge)

Both Summer Shack locations in Cambridge and Boston will be hosting Eras-themed drag brunches, which are sure to be a fun time. They will feature host Neon Calypso and Jade Jolie of RuPaul’s Drag Race, also the star of Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video. Tickets are $20 per person, and à la carte brunch items will be available for purchase. The Cambridge show will be on May 20, and the Boston show will take place on May 21. (Cambridge: 149 Alewife Brook Parkway; Boston: 50 Dalton St.)

