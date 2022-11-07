Events Celebrate the holidays at Southwick Zoo’s Festival of Illumination and Winter Wonderland The flyer for Soutwick Zoo's holiday celebrations Soutwick Zoo

The Festival of Illumination is New England’s largest and one-of-a-kind premier lantern showcase.

The theme for 2022 is“Once Upon a Time,” an epic journey of forgotten stories, featuring myths, legends, and fairytales from around the globe.

Beginning Nov. 12, Winter Wonderland with the Festival of Illumination both come together at Southwick Zoo, creating an extraordinary and memorable holiday experience for guests of all ages.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the breathtaking world of over a million dazzling holiday lights and enchanting festival lanterns, showcasing fairytales, legends, and myths through the incredible handcrafted displays. Attendees can take a train ride through the Magical Holiday Forest to spot a fallow deer or the Grinch, enjoy live entertainment including acrobat shows at the Cirque de Lumination tent, warm up by the fire pits, and enjoy s’mores, hot toddies, and more from the special menu at the Kringle Cafe.

There will also be a meet-and-greet for children with Santa Claus beginning Nov. 25.

