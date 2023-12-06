Check out 14 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues in winter 2023-’24

Need weekend plans?
Looking to narrow down your live music choices this winter? Here are 14 concerts worth catching at some of Greater Boston’s top venues from December through February, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, Symphony Hall, Club Passim, Wang Theatre, The Wilbur, and City Winery; check out our guide to smaller venues here!) Please note, some of these shows may only have verified resale tickets available.
