Check out 15 must-see concerts at Boston’s smaller venues during winter 2023-’24

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
As Steve Martin once said, “Let’s get small!” Here are 15 concerts worth seeing at Greater Boston’s smaller venues, organized by genre. (Sites include Brighton Music Hall, Paradise Rock Club, Royale, Big Night Live, The Sinclair in Cambridge, Crystal Palace in Somerville, The Cabot in Beverly, and Chevalier Theatre in Medford; check out our guide to larger venues here.) Please note, some of these shows may only have verified resale tickets available.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.