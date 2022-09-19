Events Coastal1 Women’s Classic 5K Road Race

Certified, flat and fast 5k (3.1 miles) and 3k (1.8 miles) courses from the Brown University Stadium through the scenic and historic East Side of Providence.

Online Registration is available through October 6. People may also register in-person from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at packet pick-up on October 8 and from 8:00 am to 9:30 am on race day (October 9).

Race Day Schedule :

8:00 am • Race day registration opens

9:00 am • Start of Kids Races on the track

9:00 am – 12:00 pm • Women & Infants Health & Wellness Fair

9:00 am – 12:00 pm • Performance PT Kids Village Games and Activities

10:00 am • Start of Coastal1 Women’s Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk



Race Number and Packet Pickup

SHIRTS AND GOODY BAGS to the first 400 participants to pick up their bib numbers.

Saturday, October 8, 2022

8:00 am – 10:30 am

Rhode Runner

657 North Main Street

Providence, Rhode Island 02904

Tel: 401.831.6346

Sunday, October 9, 2022 (Race Day)

8:00 am – 9:30 am

Brown University Stadium

400 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Team Competition + Individual Prizes

Team Competition

*Teams must consist of 3 or more women. If more than 3 on a team, top 3 aggregate gun times will count for scoring.

Cash prizes to top three teams:

First place: $300

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Individual awards

Cash prizes to top five overall finishers in the 5k:

1st: $300

2nd: $200

3rd: $100

4th: $75

5th: $50

6th – 10th: Merchandise/gift certificates

Age group prizes for 20–29, 30–39, 40–49, 50–59, 60-69, 70–79, 80+ :

1st: $50

2nd –5th: Merchandise/gift certificates

Age group prize for 19 and under:

1st – 5th Merchandise/gift certificates

Merchandise/gift certificates

*No double dipping with individual cash prizes.

VACCINATION REQUIRED In order to ensure the health and safety of the families we serve, employees, volunteers and visitors within our programs and sponsored events we are requiring that all attendees have received the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees will be asked to certify that they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines during the registration process.

PLEASE NO DOGS, NO STROLLERS

Dogs will not be allowed on the course. Because of the large numbers, runners and walkers will not be allowed to push strollers during the event. Please be considerate to your fellow participants. We love your babies and your pets, but this event is not built for them.

