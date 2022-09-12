Events Costume Crawl Boston – Halloween 2022 Bar Crawl The biggest Halloween Costume Crawl in the city of Boston!

Join the annual Halloween Costume Crawl.

With over 3,000 people each year, this is sure to be the most amazing crawl you’ve ever experienced!

Grab your ticket today!

Check In Bars & Crawl Stops

Scholars – Check In Starts at 1pm

Hennessy’s – Check In Starts at Noon

Hava Nightclub – Check In Starts at 1pm

Nash Bar – Check In Starts at Noon

2twenty2 – Check In Starts at Noon

Koy – 2pm to 6pm

Paddy O’s – Noon 6pm

Moxy Hotel Bar – 2pm to 6pm

Sullivans Tap – 2pm to 8pm

Advertisement:

A&B Bar & Kitchen – 2pm to 10pm

The Point – 2pm to 8pm

And more!

We will be adding more Bars everyday, there will be over 15+ stops on this crawl.

Tickets guarantee you entrance into the participating bars with no cover charge.

Entrance is based on capacity levels allowed at each participating venue.

Management reserves the right to deny entry for any reasons deemed fit.

21+ w Proper ID.

