Events Learn to curl at the Snowport Learn the basics of the sport and play a couple of games for free. Curling at Snowport in 2019.

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/snowport-learn-to-curl-tickets-453338727337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/snowport-learn-to-curl-tickets-453338727337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Snowport’s Learn to Curl is a free event led by North End Curling Club, which teaches enthusiastic curlers the basics of the sport.

Curling is a sport played on ice where two teams take turns sliding stones made of granite toward: a target circle: the House.

Snowport’s curling lawns are iceless, and lessons occur in 30-minute increments. No experience is required.

Although this is a free event, RSVPs are required on Eventbrite. Check-in is located at the Guest Services Gondola upon arrival, preferably 10 minutes before the class.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events