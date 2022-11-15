Events

Learn to curl at the Snowport

Learn the basics of the sport and play a couple of games for free.

Curling at Snowport in 2019.

By Ria Goveas

Snowport’s Learn to Curl is a free event led by North End Curling Club, which teaches enthusiastic curlers the basics of the sport.

Curling is a sport played on ice where two teams take turns sliding stones made of granite toward: a target circle: the House. 

Snowport’s curling lawns are iceless, and lessons occur in 30-minute increments. No experience is required. 

Although this is a free event, RSVPs are required on Eventbrite. Check-in is located at the Guest Services Gondola upon arrival, preferably 10 minutes before the class.

