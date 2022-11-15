Learn to curl at the Snowport

Need weekend plans?
Snowport’s Learn to Curl is a free event led by North End Curling Club, which teaches enthusiastic curlers the basics of the sport.
Curling is a sport played on ice where two teams take turns sliding stones made of granite toward: a target circle: the House.
Snowport’s curling lawns are iceless, and lessons occur in 30-minute increments. No experience is required.
Although this is a free event, RSVPs are required on Eventbrite. Check-in is located at the Guest Services Gondola upon arrival, preferably 10 minutes before the class.
