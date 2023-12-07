Events Def Leppard and Journey announce 2024 Fenway Park concert The '80s will be back in Boston next summer when Def Leppard and Journey play a concert at Fenway Park on Aug. 5, 2024. Joe Elliott of Def Leppard File Photo

Def Leppard and Journey are bringing the ’80s back to Boston next summer: The rock bands are co-headlining a 2024 tour that visits Fenway Park on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

On the heels of an 18-month tour promoting their newest album, “Diamond Star Halos,” Def Leppard is jumping right back into things with a 23-city stadium tour, which kicks off July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and wraps up at Coors Field in Denver on Sept. 8.

Despite the quick turnaround, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a press release that the upcoming tour would offer fans something new.

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history,” Elliott said. “We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves.”

Joining Def Leppard and Journey at Fenway Park are fellow veteran rockers Heart, whose hits “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” and “Barracuda” remain classic rock staples.

Elsewhere on the tour, Def Leppard and Journey will be supported by Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick. Put them all together and you’ve got 80 percent of the average playlist on 100.7 WZLX.

Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart’s Fenway Park show makes them the 7th announced acts to join the 2024 Fenway Park Concert Series. The trio join Hootie and the Blowfish (June 21), singer-songwriter Noah Kahan (July 18-19), country star Kane Brown (July 20), arena rockers Foo Fighters (July 21), and ’90s pop punk acts Blink-182 (July 23) and Green Day (Aug. 7).

Registration for access to presale tickets is now open through the tour’s website, and will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. through the Red Sox concert website.

