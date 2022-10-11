Events Take your pup to the Doggone Halloween Dog Parade This annual parade features dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes. The flyer for the event Doggone Halloween Dog Parade

The annual Doggone Halloween Dog Parade is coming back to Downtown Crossing. Dress up your pup, or just head over and enjoy the show.

All dogs must be on site by 12:30 p.m. and judging begins at 1 p.m. There will be prizes for the scariest dog, cutest dog, and best dog and human duo, as well as best in show. Celebrity judges will be judging the show.

Treats will be provided, and dog-related vendors will be present as well with free samples.

This event is free, but registration is required.

The rain date is Oct. 30.

