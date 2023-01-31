Events ‘Dance, Dance’ with Fall Out Boy at Fenway Park this summer The Chicago rockers will play a concert at Fenway on August 2. After an unspecified member of their band's team tested positive for COVID-19, Fall Out Boy pulled out of the Hella Mega tour stops in Boston and New York City, citing "an abundance of caution." Dan Hallman

Fall Out Boy is headed to Fenway Park for a 2023 concert, finally giving fans a chance to “Dance, Dance” like Boston native Uma Thurman this summer.

The Chicago rockers will kick off the So Much For (Tour) Dust this summer with a hometown show at Wrigley Field on June 21, before visiting the home of the Red Sox on Wednesday, August 2 at 5:45 p.m.

The August show marks a long overdue Fenway date for Fall Out Boy, who were scheduled to appear at the ballpark in August 2021 for the Hella Mega Tour alongside Weezer and Green Day but canceled the day before the show due to a positive COVID-19 test in the band.

Arguably the most commercially successful emo band ever, Fall Out Boy will be joined on tour by a number of other prominent acts that helped spread the punk subgenre in the early 2000s.

Joining as openers for the Fenway show are Bring Me The Horizon, Worcester rockers Four Year Strong, and singer-songwriter Royal & The Serpent.

Elsewhere on tour, FOB will be supported by Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, The Academy Is…, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr.

Pre-sale tickets for Fall Out Boy’s Fenway show go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., while GA tickets will be available Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. via the Red Sox website.

