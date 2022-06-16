Fenway to host celebration of David Ortiz’s Hall call

Need weekend plans?
Two days after he’s immortalized in Cooperstown, David Ortiz’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame will be celebrated by the Red Sox in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park.
The details of the ceremony had not been announced publicly about five weeks beforehand, though the local nine will be taking on the Guardians that night, so there would seem to be a possibility that former Boston and current Cleveland manager Terry Francona will be among those honoring the legendary designated hitter. When Pedro Martinez was inducted into the Hall back in 2015, the Fenway ceremony included appearances from his former teammates, fellow club legends, video messages, and charitable donations – although the party held a dual purpose that night, as Martinez’s No. 45 was retired. Ortiz’s No. 34 has already been lifted onto the right-field facade.
Every fan in attendance that night will receive a commemorative David Ortiz Hall of Fame pin as they enter. As of mid-June there were an abundance of tickets still available through the team, though the secondary market was hotter than most other games in that same part of the season, with resale seats priced at or above face value.
