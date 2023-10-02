Events Foo Fighters announce Fenway Park concert in 2024 Foo Fighters will perform at Fenway Park on July 21, 2024 as part of the group's Everything or Nothing At All Tour. Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters closed the first day of Boston Calling with a cathartic two-hour set. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Following a crowd-pleasing performance at Boston Calling 2023, Foo Fighters will perform at Fenway Park in 2024.

In a Tuesday press release, Dave Grohl and co. announced that Foo Fighters will embark on a 12-show, 10-city stadium leg of its 2024 Everything or Nothing At All Tour, including a performance at Fenway Park on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Joining Foo Fighters for the Fenway Park concert are Swedish rock group The Hives, best known for 2000 hit “Hate To Say I Told You So,” and Australian punk rock outfit Amyl and The Sniffers, whose 2021 album “Comfort To Me” yielded singles like “Hertz” and “Guided by Angels.”

Elsewhere on tour, Foo Fighters will be supported by artists like Mammoth WVH, L7, Alex G, and Pretenders.

The Everything or Nothing At All Tour is in support of the group’s 11th studio album, “But Here We Are,” which was released in June and features the singles “Rescued,” “Under You,” “Show Me How,” and “The Teacher.”

Foo Fighters have visited Fenway Park twice before, playing a pair of concerts in both 2015 and 2018 at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

The group is officially the third act that has been announced for the 2024 Fenway Concert Series lineup. Also playing Fenway in 2024 is singer-songwriter Noah Kahan — who joined Grohl and co. in wowing crowds at Boston Calling 2023 — and country star Kane Brown, who rocked Fenway in June 2023 during his Drunk or Dreaming tour.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters Fenway Park concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. through the Red Sox website. Before that, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m.

