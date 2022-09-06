Events Spend an evening with Frank Sinatra impersonator Joey Chiarenza This Boston native fell in love with Sinatra’s music as a child. Joey Chiarenza brings Frank Sinatra's music alive. Joey Chiarenza

Joey Chiarenza, of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform on Oct. 22 at the College Park Yacht Club.

This Boston native fell in love with Sinatra’s music as a child, rising to become an AGT contestant. His show is lauded as the best Sinatra show in New England.

As Joey grew up, he began singing at family affairs. He would sing his mother’s favorite song, “My Way,” which is still the most meaningful Sinatra song to him. Born in the North End in Boston’s Little Italy, he now lives in Salem with his wife.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10.

