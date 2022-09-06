Events College students: Mix up your nights out with a Glow Boston party Attendees can come from colleges across the Boston area to party with their friends — and make new ones. A Glow Boston party at The Middle East Nightclub The Middle East Nightclub

Event Link https://glowboston.com/ Event Ticket Link https://glowboston.com/

With an event nearly every weekend this fall, Glow Boston provides an opportunity for students to socialize. Attendees can come from colleges across the Boston area to party with their friends — and make new ones.

The schedule of Glow Boston parties includes:

Sept 22: Project X House Party — From Polaroids, to real life “Tinder,” to glow sticks, to cash themed prizes, celebrate Project X with Glow Boston.

Oct. 6: The Stoplight Party — Attendees can grab a glowstick at this stoplight party, with the code being green for single, yellow for “it’s complicated,” and red for taken.

Oct. 13: The Squid Game Party — This party is based on the popular Netflix show.

Oct. 27: Dia De Los Muertos (Halloween Party) — Attendees can participate in a costume contest and win scary prizes.

All events take place at The Middle East Nightclub in Cambridge. Attendees must be 18+ to enter and 21+ to buy alcohol.

