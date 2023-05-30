Gorillaz announce 2023 Fenway Park concert

Need weekend plans?
Everyone’s favorite virtual band Gorillaz will be the “last living souls” to perform a concert at Fenway Park this summer.
On Tuesday, the cartoon band created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett announced The Getaway, a series of four U.S. shows in September 2023, culminating at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The limited tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Los Angeles and also visits Austin (Sept. 13) and Chicago (Sept. 16) before wrapping up in Boston.
Gorillaz join a stacked 2023 Fenway Concert Series lineup, which kicks off June 23 with Kane Brown and features artists like Dead & Company, P!NK, Fall Out Boy, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, and Guns ‘N Roses.
Since the chart-topping success of its second album “Demon Days” — and the album’s lead single, “Feel Good Inc.” — in 2005, Albarn and co. have steadily released adventurous, collaboration-filled albums. Its latest, 2023’s “Cracker Island,” includes appearances by Stevie Nicks, Beck, Thundercat, and Bad Bunny, among others. The group welcomed even more special guests during a a highlight performance at Coachella in April.
Joining Gorillaz for The Getaway tour as opening acts are rapper/producer Kaytranada, rapper Lil Yachty, and singer-songwriter Remi Wolf.
Tickets for Gorillaz’ Fenway Park concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. through the band’s website. Before then, Ticketmaster will hold a presale beginning Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
