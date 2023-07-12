Events Here are 6 ways to celebrate ‘Barbie’ in Boston Get ready for the movie's premiere while out on the town. The Malibu Owl Slushie from Night Shift Brewing. Photo courtesy of Night Shift Brewing

It turns out that life in plastic might be pretty fantastic. Whether or not you agree with that statement, there’s no denying that one of the summer’s biggest movies to hit the silver screen will be “Barbie,” coming out on July 21. When you head out to see the film, there are many ways that you can celebrate, from sparkling cocktails to themed drag shows. Scroll down to see six ways that you can have fun while enjoying the movie this season.

Indulge in something sweet when you’re at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse at The Street Chestnut Hill, from now until July 30. Pastry chef Mariah Beckett has created a Barbie-themed treat: a white chocolate, vanilla bean mousse, layered with strawberry cheesecake mousse, topped with strawberry blondie, and served with a strawberry white chocolate macaron and fresh fruit. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 33 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill

At Night Shift Brewing’s Everett taproom, you’ll be able to enjoy a festive and sparkling drink through the month of July. The Malibu Owl Slushie is a rum-based, pink piña colada, made with coconut milk, ripe pineapple, house rum, and a touch of glitter, perfectly evoking “tropical dreamland vibes.” You can get your very own while supplies last. Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Hwy., Everett

Both locations of The Nautilus, in the Seaport and in Nantucket, have brought back the Blackout Barbie craft cocktail, a drink that originated in 2014. The beverage is composed of fresh strawberry juice infused with thyme, tequila blanco, house-made sour mix, simple syrup, and it’s all topped off with sparkling wine. Enjoy one, being served through the end of the summer, while nibbling on tempura East Coast oyster tacos. The Nautilus, multiple locations

If you’re knowledgeable about all things Barbie, you may want to put your mind to the test. Trident Booksellers & Cafe will host a trivia night on July 20 in honor of the movie’s release. The top three teams will win fun prizes, such as gift cards to the bookstore and Barbie-approved gifts. Stop by for some friendly competition, and know that costumes are encouraged. Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston; tickets are $7.

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel has partnered with Beacon Hill Skate Shop to create a “Dream Blades” program for guests, debuting July 21 and lasting through the summer. They will be offered reduced rates when rollerblading along locations such as the Esplanade. Guests can also use complimentary accessories like neon fanny packs and bright colored padding. After a fun time out, they can head to Bambara Kitchen & Bar for a refreshing cocktail, “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic,” garnished with a pink orchid. Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, 25 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge

Cheer on your favorite queens at Summer Shack Boston’s Barbie-themed drag show on July 22. When you’re not being wowed by the performers, enjoy eats from a special menu, which offers baked praline French toast, veggie frittata, and a raw bar. Put in an order for a few mimosas and “The Dreamhouse” shots, and it’s bound to be a wonderful time. Summer Shack, 50 Dalton St., Boston; tickets are $20.

