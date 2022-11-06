Events High school football trophies on the line at Gillette Eight state champions will be crowned over two days of Super Bowls in Foxborough. The state championship games for high school football take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in early December. Aram Boghosian/For the Globe

Over the 48 hours after the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots battle the Buffalo Bills on the same turf, 16 Massachusetts high school teams will take the field in pursuit of their own titles when Gillette Stadium plays host to the state football finals for all eight divisions.

The games will be split between Dec. 2 and 3, a Friday and Saturday, with specific times to be announced as kickoff draws nearer. It will be the fifth season in which Gillette has been the site of every championship clash, and each of the teams to get there will certainly have earned the right to play in Robert Kraft’s house. Under the MIAA’s current format, teams first need to qualify for the playoffs during an eight-game regular season, then they must grind through three win-or-go-home contests over the course of November. (Plus Thanksgiving, although that doesn’t count toward the postseason.)

In 2021, Springfield Central (Div. 1), Catholic Memorial (2), Marblehead (3), Scituate (4), Swampscott (5), Rockland (6), Cohasset (7), and Randolph (8) all left Gillette Stadium with some fresh hardware. This year, six of those eight reigning champs had played their way into the divisional elite eight by securing a first-round playoff win — several via blowout — and in doing so delivered early notice to all challengers that their trophy won’t be wrestled away without a fight.

As with the date and time information, details on tickets were not available at press time — but are expected to be made available as the championship weekend approaches. Last year the tickets were available only online and in advance, as there were no tickets sold at the stadium.

