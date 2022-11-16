Events Take part in Medfield’s annual Holiday Stroll

Medfield Holiday Stroll – Bellforge Art Center

Experience the spirit of the season with your family with Medfield’s eighth annual Holiday Stroll, hosted by Bellforge Art Center.

This event features over 30 artists at three indoor sites. There will be food trucks, carolers, an ice sculpting demonstration, an outdoor tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Visitors can stroll and shop a vibrant display of artisan products ranging from ceramic tableware, handmade jewelry, hand-knit and hand-woven ornaments and attire, alpaca products, nature, travel and local photography, mixed media paintings, and hand thrown pottery.

All events are located within walking distance on Medfield’s Main Street, with free admission and parking available.

