Events Janet Jackson is coming to T.D. Garden Janet Jackson will be joined by Nelly for the return of her "Together Again" tour to the Boston area. Janet Jackson performed onstage at World AIDS Day presented by AHF at NRG Arena on Dec. 1, 2023 in Houston. The singer returns to Boston this summer. Bob Levey/Getty

Janet Jackson will be together again with the people of Boston for a concert this June.

Not long after Madonna’s show-stopping concert at T.D. Garden, the other “Queen of Pop” announced that she’ll be playing the home of the Celtics on Friday, June 28 as part of her “Together Again” tour.

Jackson’s current tour first launched in April 2023, and included a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in May. Now fans who missed out — or want to see Jackson a second time — can see her at T.D. Garden as part of a newly announced leg of the tour, which continues through July 30.

Jackson will be joined for her Boston concert by rapper Nelly, who collaborated with the singer for her 2006 hit “Call on Me.”

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly,” Jackson tweeted. “It’ll be so much fun!”

The youngest of 10 children in the prodigiously talented Jackson family, Janet has sold more than 100 million records in her decades-long career. She has also amassed ten No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Miss You Much,” “Black Cat,” and 1997’s “Together Again,” which gives Jackson’s tour its name.

Tickets for Janet Jackson’s Boston concert at T.D. Garden on June 28 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

