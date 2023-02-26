Events John Mulaney to film new comedy special in Boston at Symphony Hall The comedian will perform a trio of shows for his upcoming 'From Scratch' special in February. John Mulaney will film his new stand-up special during three shows in Boston at Symphony Hall. Netflix

Comedian John Mulaney is gearing up to record his new stand-up special, “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” during three performances in Boston in February.

Following a record-breaking 21 sold-out shows at The Wilbur Theatre in 2021, Mulaney will shift venues to Symphony Hall for the taping of his comedy special, “John Mulaney: From Scratch” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour has featured material that reflects a tumultuous 18 months in the comedian’s life. Mulaney went to rehab after friends staged an intervention in December 2020, and he and then-wife Anna Marie Tendler split up after seven years of marriage in May 2021, the same month the “From Scratch” tour began.

After beginning the tour in New York City, Mulaney quickly moved to Boston for a marathon session of 21 stand-up sets at The Wilbur. The sheer volume of shows did nothing to diminish demand for Mulaney tickets, which sold out within an hour.

Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” in Boston at Symphony Hall will go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 3, via the Wilbur.

