Join Time Out Market for Drag Bingo and an Ugly Sweater Party

Time Out Market for Drag Bingo and an Ugly Sweater Party Wear your favorite ugly sweater to this free drag bingo event.

The games will begin with a drag performance by Plane Jane to kick off the hour-long bingo bonanza. Between rounds, there will be appearances from fellow queens as well as prizes for each bingo winner.

Attendees can get food and drink from the many dining choices in the market, as well as a free bingo card to celebrate the night.

The schedule is as follows:

6 p.m.: The DJ takes the stage

7 p.m.: Drag performances begin

7:10 p.m.: Bingo rounds begin

7:30 p.m.: An intermission and drag performance

7:40 p.m.: Bingo rounds continue

8 p.m.: Final performances

