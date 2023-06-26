Events Everything to know about July 4 in Boston (including how to watch the fireworks) From the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (and how to watch on TV or in person) to the reading of the Declaration of Independence, here's your guide to Fourth of July weekend in Boston. Fireworks explode over the Charles River during the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Without a doubt, one of the best things to do on July 4 in Boston is to watch the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the annual outdoor concert and pyrotechnics spectacle on the Esplanade. Whether you choose to head downtown to listen to the Boston Pops Orchestra or stay home and frantically scroll through cable menus trying to figure out how to watch the fireworks on TV, you’ll be taking part in a beloved tradition that has entertained Bostonians for almost a century.

But there’s more to July 4 in Boston than just the fireworks. The dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Old State House is one of many history-focused events scheduled around Independence Day. And the city’s restaurants, event spaces, and cultural institutions all lean into the spirit of America as well.

Advertisement:

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the best things to do on July 4 in Boston. While there is a heavy emphasis on helpful info for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — including who is performing and how to watch the fireworks on TV — you’ll also find helpful resources for Fourth of July weekend events, info on other Massachusetts fireworks shows, and more.

What time does the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular start?

The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will return to the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston on Tuesday, July 4. The annual concert kicks off at 8 p.m., and the 30-minute fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m.

Guests hoping to snag a seat at “The Oval,” the grass-filled area in front of the Hatch Shell, can begin to enter the area starting at noon. The seats are free and are first-come, first-served.

Unlike in previous years, the Boston Pops Orchestra’s rehearsal on July 3 will not be open the public.

Also of note: In previous years, many pedestrians who didn’t want to brave the Esplanade crowds chose to view the fireworks from the Mass. Ave. bridge. In its lengthy list of road closures and parking restrictions, the BSO notes that viewing from both the Longfellow Bridge and Mass. Ave. bridge is not allowed.

Confetti filled the sky at the end of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell stage on July 4, 2022. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

How do I watch the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at home?

If you’re not spending July 4 in Boston — or simply don’t want to deal with the crowds or the MBTA — you can still watch the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on TV or streaming online.

Advertisement:

The show will be broadcast nationally on Bloomberg TV and simulcast locally Boston’s WHDH-TV (Channel 7) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The entire concert and fireworks display will be live-streamed on Bloomberg.com and on the Bloomberg mobile and OTT platforms, and will be available for 24 days following the concert.

Are you the type of person who ends up frantically pulling out your phone at 10:29 p.m. while asking everyone at your Fourth of July party, “Wait, what channel number is Bloomberg TV again?” We’ve got you covered.

Pay TV customers in the greater Boston area can view the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the following channels:

DISH: Channel 203

DirectTV: Channel 353

RCN: Channels 325/672

Comcast: Channel 45, 757, or 844, depending on your location in the Greater Boston area.

If you’d prefer to simply listen to the concert, the musical performances will be broadcast on bloombergradio.com and on the Bloomberg Radio and iHeartRadio apps.

You can also hear the concert on the radio through Bloomberg’s Boston and Newburyport stations at 106.1 FM, 1330 AM, 1450 AM, and 92.9-HD2. Plymouth’s 99.1 WPLM will also broadcast the event to listeners on the South Shore and Cape Cod and in southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island. National listeners can find the concert on SiriusXM channel 119.

Salt-N-Pepa are joined by En Vogue on the TD Garden stage in 2022. – File Photo

Who is performing at the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular?

The biggest artist at this year’s concert is award-winning R&B group En Vogue. The group hit it big in the late ’80s and early ’90s with songs like “Free Your Mind” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” and in recent years have toured with fellow Gen X pop stars like New Kids on the Block.

Advertisement:

Also taking the Esplanade stage are Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (“In the Heights”), country duo LOCASH, and a trio of Broadway performers — Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, and Andrea Jones-Sojola — who participated in the Pops’ recent concert presentation of “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert.”

The evening’s schedule also includes performances featuring the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, who lead the traditional sing-along of John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and other patriotic tunes.

As always, Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will be on hand at the Hatch Shell, finishing off an evening of performances with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and the annual fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

What you can and can’t bring to the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular:

July 4 in Boston will undoubtedly be filled with backyard grilling parties and lazy days at the beach alongside a cooler full of drinks. But if you’re heading to the Esplanade, leave the grills, glass bottles, and coolers on wheels at home.

Security personnel will be posted on the Esplanade to make sure you don’t bring any of the following:

Prohibited Items

Coolers on wheels

Backpacks

Firearms, pepper spray, sharp objects, or fireworks

Glass containers

Cans

Alcoholic beverages

Pre-mixed beverages

All liquids must be carried in sealed clear plastic containers, and may not exceed 2 liters in size

Grilling, propane tanks, or open flames

Allowed Items

Pop-up tents/canopies with no sides (maximum size is 10’x10’).

Blankets or tarps no bigger than 10’x 10’.

Folding/beach chairs only.

Coolers, which must be carried in by shoulder strap or single handle (no wheeled coolers).

All personal items must be carried in clear bags only.

After inspection, small clutch bags/purses may be taken into the venue with the clear bag.

Parking and transportation details for the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular:

Due to the number of street closures and parking restrictions put into place on July 4, the BSO advises those able to utilize public transportation to do so. The two closest stops to the Hatch Shell are Charles-MGH on the Red Line and Arlington Street on the Green Line. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the T will be free, so don’t worry about the fare for your ride home. Keep in mind that the MBTA is operating with a number of speed restrictions, so you’ll want to budget extra travel time.

Advertisement:

If you plan to drive to the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, you can search for a number of garages near the Hatch Shell. If you’re looking for nearby options on Google Maps, the address to use for the Hatch Shell is 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02108.

That said, drivers should be careful to note the extensive number of road closures, which begin as early as July 1 and grow in number on July 4. Most travel on the river roads (Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive) near the Hatch Shell will be significantly reduced or closed completely, and more than a dozen roads in Boston and Cambridge have restrictions on travel or parking. To see a full list, visit the BSO website.

Members of the Middlesex County Volunteers fifes and drums watch as confetti falls after the reading of Declaration of Independence at the Old State House.

What are other fun things to do for July 4 in Boston?

With July 4 falling on a Tuesday in 2023, there are Independence Day celebrations in both the weekend leading up to and following the holiday. Many of the most well-known activities are all part of a larger event known as Boston Harborfest, which celebrates our nation’s history with five days of activities from June 30 through July 4.

Along with daily drum and fife performances and regular tours of the Freedom Trail, here are a few of the highlights you’ll want to check out during the long weekend of events.

You don’t have to wait until July 4 to see fireworks in Boston. The Harborfest display will begin at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with the fireworks launching from a barge at Long Wharf.

OK, chowder may not be the most summery of New England cuisine. But who can say no to free chowder, even in the heat of July? Harborfest is teaming up with local chowder purveyors to hand out free cups of the stuff at Downtown Crossing on Saturday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last.

Finish your weekend off with a parade on the morning of July 4, which begins at 9 a.m. on Washington Street at the Franklin Street steps and ends at the Old State House, where a traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held on the balcony of the Old State House.

Advertisement:

To see a full schedule of the dozens of events that take place during Harborfest, visit the organization’s website.

Where can I watch July 4 fireworks near me?

Who says July 4 in Boston is the end-all, be-all for Independence Day celebrations? More than 90 towns and cities in Massachusetts have their own Fourth of July fireworks shows, held anytime from mid-June to late July.

Somerville always holds its fireworks celebrations sometime in June, with this year’s show scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 9:45 p.m. Other towns like Methuen, Nahant, and Uxbridge are waiting until Saturday July 8 to light up the night sky. A plurality of towns, however, are sticking with July 4 for their shows, including Fall River, Lowell, Newton, and Salem.

You can see a full list of 2023 July 4 fireworks shows in Massachusetts here, with information regarding time, location, and rain date for 90+ towns and cities in Massachusetts.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events