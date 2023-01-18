Events Appreciate the whole for the sum of its parts with Mathemalchemy The free BU art installation brings math out of the abstract. Mathemalchemy, a new art exhibit at Boston University's 808 Gallery. Boston University

Brought to you by two dozen “mathematical artists and artistic mathematicians” from across the globe, “Mathemalchemy” brings math out of the abstract and highlights its ubiquity in our reality. A free art installation housed in BU’s 808 Gallery (808 Commonwealth Ave) from January 19 through March 4, the exhibit is all math and all art, simultaneously. In the magical world of Mathemalchemy, signposts point us to must-see stops like “Pi Bakery,” “Integral Hill,” and the many directions of Infinity.

The installation plays with words, math, and imagination, where squirrels can serve pastries and octopi swim in a “knot”ical bay made up of knots. Mathemalchemy’s world may be fictional, but it nudges visitors to notice the ‘math’sterpiece of shapes, objects, and patterns that are integral to the world around them. That’s magic to believe in. The best part? It’s everywhere, in plain sight.

To RSVP for Friday’s opening night reception or learn more about the installation, visit the BU Art Initiative’s website.

