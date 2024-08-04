Events Metallica will perform 2 shows at Gillette Stadium on upcoming tour The metal legends will play a pair of Foxborough shows in 2024. Metallica headlines during the third day of the 2022 Boston Calling music festival in Boston, MA, May 29, 2022. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Metallica is embarking on a two-year world tour, which will include two summer shows at Gillette Stadium in 2024.

Metallica’s M72 world tour will kick off April 27, 2023, in Amsterdam, shortly after the band releases its new album, “72 Seasons,” on April 14, 2023.

The show will be Metallica’s first in the Boston area since the band’s closing set at Boston Calling 2022, during which the band entertained a massive crowd with 2+ hours of hits.

The M72 tour is structured so that Metallica will play two nights in every city it visits, including a pair of shows at the home of the Patriots on Friday, August 2, 2024, and Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Dubbed the No Repeat Weekend, the first and second show in each city will feature completely different set lists and a different blend of opening acts.

“Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each ‘No Repeat Weekend’ show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night!” the band wrote on its website. “Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music.”

Joining Metallica for the full tour (including the Gillette shows) are Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and MammothWVH. Bands joining Metallica for a handful of shows in other cities will be Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, and Volbeat.

Metallica and its tour partner, Live Nation, appear very invested the idea that fans will want to purchase tickets to both shows: Ticketmaster will begin selling two-day tickets to the general public on Friday, Dec. 2, more than a month before single-day tickets become available on Jan. 20, 2023.

Prior to the GA on-sale date, there will be a wave of presales starting throughout the day on Wednesday, Nov. 30: Members of Metallica’s Legacy and Fifth Member fan clubs will have access at 9 a.m.; Citi cardmembers can buy tickets at 2 p.m.; and fans who don’t fit into either of the aforemetioned categories but want to pay for a VIP ticket package can do so starting at 4 p.m.

For full presale details, check out the Ticketmaster website.

