Events Celebrate the season with MIT Open Space Join the MIT community for music, drinks, crafts, stargazing, and other fall treats. MIT Astrogazers

Join the MIT community for music, drinks, crafts, stargazing, and other fall treats.

Attendees can enjoy drinks from Artifact Cider and music from Fly By Brass Band, a local 12 piece brass band.

Picnicking on the lawn is highly encouraged, and in addition to the free snacks that will be provided, the area has numerous numerous restaurants within walking distance that have grab-and go-options, including Life Alive, CAVA, Dig, Clover, Chipotle, and Za.

Other activities include pumpkin painting, and stargazing with the MIT Astrogazers. The Astrogazers are an outreach group of graduate students who take telescopes around the Cambridge and Boston area to show the cosmos to the public. Phone mounts for the telescopes are present so attendees can take photos home with them.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21+.

