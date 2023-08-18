Events Morgan Wallen to play 2 Fenway Park concerts in summer 2023 The country star will visit Fenway Park on August 17 and 18, 2023. Morgan Wallen will perform at Fenway Park on August 17 and 18, 2023. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Country star Morgan Wallen is bringing his worldwide concert tour to Fenway Park this summer.

A former contestant on “The Voice” who rose to country music superstardom, Wallen will play Fenway Park on Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 18, along with special guests Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Wallen made history in 2022 when his single “Don’t Think Jesus” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, becoming the first artist to score three No. 1 debuts on the chart since its creation in 1958.

Wallen has faced a number of controversies in recent years, most notably in 2021 when TMZ published video of Wallen using a racist slur while hanging out with his friends. The video led numerous companies to temporarily remove Wallen’s music from their services. Wallen later apologized and donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition.

Despite those controversies, Wallen has set attendance records at multiple stadiums on his most recent tour. 2023’s One Night At A Time World Tour will be visiting 55 cities in four countries spread across two continents.

Wallen’s tour kicks off March 15 in New Zealand before returning to North America on April 15.

The Morgan Wallen verified fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 7, while GA tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 through Wallen’s website and Ticketmaster.

