Enjoy frozen fun at New Hampshire's massive Ice Castles The annual attraction is made of 20 million pounds of ice.

Event Link https://icecastles.com/new-hampshire Event Ticket Link https://www.showclix.com/event/ice-castles-nh-2022

Ice Castles, an interactive winter playground full of slides, fountains, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding a fairy village to this year’s frozen fun. The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features cascading towers of ice, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights. Visitors can also stroll through an illuminated Mystic Forest, slide down a snow tubing hill, and hop on horse-drawn sleigh rides through a lit up wooden trail on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy village.

Tickets can be purchased on the attraction’s website and cost $20 Mon.-Thurs. and $27 Fri.-Sun. for adults and $15 Mon.-Thurs. and $22 Fri.-Sun. for kids (age 4-11). Weekend rates apply on holidays and winter break. Tickets may cost more at the door and could sell out, so for guaranteed entry at the lowest price visitors should buy tickets online, noted the website.

This is the ninth season for Ice Castles in New Hampshire. There are four other Ice Castles locations in the U.S.: Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minn.; Lake George, N.Y.; and Lake Geneva, Wis.