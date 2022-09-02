Events One last chance to see the Red Sox this season The Sox wrap up their campaign with an afternoon game against the Rays at Fenway Park. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts could both be playing their final game for the Red Sox in the 2022 season finale. The Associated Press

On Oct. 5, 2021, Fenway Park was as lit up as it had been in some time. On that night, it hosted the Red Sox-Yankees one-game wild-card playoff, with the crowd roaring throughout Boston’s win.

Exactly a year later, Fenway Park will turn the lights out on Boston’s baseball season.

Save for a sensational June, this year’s Red Sox struggled to recreate the magic of that evening and the couple weeks that came after it as the club put together a playoff push. Over that run to the American League Championship Series, they beat the Rays; this year, though, the Rays’ October trip to Boston will be made with far lower stakes.

Tampa Bay comes to town from October 3-5 to wrap up the regular season, and — unsurprisingly, given the state of the Sox — tickets to all three parts of the set are likely to be both accessible and inexpensive.

First pitch for the first two games is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., which certainly presents the possibility of a full-scale fall chill by the later stages. The finale is a 4:10 start, though, which figures to be both slightly warmer and more family friendly. It may also be worth noting that a number of school districts will be closed that day in observance of Yom Kippur, which could make the idea of a late-afternoon Fenway trip more manageable for some.

The season finale could also be fans’ last chance to see Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in Sox uniforms, with both middle-of-the-order leaders uncertain of their status for 2023. On the whole there might not be much to salute about the 2022 team as it disbands, but both Bogaerts and Martinez are worthy of sizable ovations in appreciation of their contributions through the years — and one last plea to keep the shortstop around couldn’t hurt, either.

