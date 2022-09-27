Learn how to pair wine, cheese, and chocolate at Formaggio Kitchen

Need weekend plans?
Cheeses from around the world, chocolates with varied origins, and wine — it’s a match made in heaven.
From surprising pairings, like dark chocolate and blue cheese, to more obvious ones, wine connoisseurs and newbies alike can taste them all at this event in the South End.
Note that the class takes place without seating, and those requiring some should reach out to [email protected].
A ticket includes admission, a cheese platter, wine and accompaniments for one.
