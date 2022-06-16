Events Patriots open training camp practices to fans starting July 27 The sessions free and open to the public, Bill Belichick's team will work out on the fields behind Gillette Stadium. Bill Belichick has helped Mac Jones adjust to the NFL. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the wake of last January’s playoff abomination at Buffalo, it’s been a mostly underwhelming offseason for the Patriots. But as of July 26, the offseason is over for New England – and it’s officially on to 2022.

After players are mandated to report to Gillette Stadium a day earlier, the Pats are scheduled to open training camp with a practice on Wednesday, July 27, which will be open to the public. So, too, will practices on the three subsequent days, with times still to be announced for each workout over that initial stretch.

That accessibility is subject to change if the practices are moved indoors, but otherwise the team will welcome fans to the fields behind Gillette for an up-close-and-personal view of Bill Belichick’s club, and, as usual, the experience is free of charge. Tickets aren’t necessary, with bleacher seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. In the past these practices have attracted upwards of 10,000 patrons, though with expectations somewhat tempered it will be interesting to see what attendance levels look like heading into the second year of the Mac Jones Era.

Beyond the initial series of four practices, the team has also announced that it will host the Carolina Panthers for a couple of joint practices on August 16 and 17. The schedule for the rest of camp has not yet been released, though fans in joining the Pats for their 20th training camp at Gillette Stadium are encouraged to visit the Patriots’ training camp website for updates and times. There’s also a phone number fans can call (508-549-0001) for the latest info before heading to Foxborough.

And hey, if you’re headed for what’s likely to be a morning practice on that opening Wednesday, why not make a day of it at Patriots Place? Elton John is playing inside the stadium that night.

