Events P!NK announces 2024 Gillette Stadium concert The singer-songwriter will bring two decades of hits for her Gillette Stadium concert on August 21, 2024. Pink (stylized P!NK) is performing at Fenway Park on July 31, 2023. Christoper Polk/Getty Images

Things will look a shade different in Foxborough for one night next summer: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Pink (stylized P!NK) will perform at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 as part of her continuing nationwide stadium tour.

P!NK announced Tuesday that her 2023 Summer Carnival tour, which visited Fenway Park on July 31 and August 1, will continue into 2024, with new dates beginning August 10 in St. Louis. P!NK will be joined for both shows by three special guests: Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, Irish rock band The Script, and DJ/producer KidCutUp, who also joined P!NK for all of her 2023 dates.

Advertisement:

P!NK’s 2023 Summer Carnival tour — which frequently featured the 43-year-old artist suspended on wires high above the audience — sold more than three million tickets nationwide across dates in North America, Europe, and Australia.

According to a press release, the singer born Alecia Beth Moore will once again put on a concert featuring “jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.”

The tour will likely feature a mix of P!NK’s greatest hits and songs from her 2023 album “Trustfall,” including its lead single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

P!NK’s August 21 Gillette Stadium concert makes her the fifth artist announced for the 2024 Gillette Stadium concert series, joining country superstars Kenny Chesney (Aug. 23, 24, and 25) and Zach Bryan (June 26 and July 17), rock legends The Rolling Stones (May 30), and heavy metal pioneers Metallica (Aug. 2 and 4).

Tickets for PINK’s 2024 Gillette Stadium concert will go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 11th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Before that, presales for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events