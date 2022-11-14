Events Get the party started with P!NK at Fenway Park The singer-songwriter will bring two decades of hits to the home of the Red Sox on July 31, 2023. Pink (stylized P!NK) is performing at Fenway Park on July 31, 2023. Christoper Polk/Getty Images

Things will look a shade different at Fenway Park on July 31 next summer: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Pink (stylized P!NK) will perform a Monday night concert at the home of the Red Sox as part of her nationwide stadium tour.

P!NK’s tour, Summer Carnival 2023, will kick off July 24 in Toronto before arriving at Fenway Park for a 6 p.m. show, along with four special guests: Alt-rockers Grouplove, DJ/producer KidCutUp, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, and rock legend Pet Benatar performing alongside husband Neil Giraldo.

The announcement of P!NK’s show coincides with the release of the singer’s latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and ahead of an as-yet-untitled ninth studio album.

Born Alecia Beth Moore, P!NK first achieved mainstream success more than two decades ago with her February 2000 Top 10 single, “There You Go.” In total, she has released 15 Top 10 hits (including four No. 1 singles), been nominated for 21 Grammy Awards (winning three), and sold out stadiums worldwide.

Tickets for PINK’s Fenway Park show go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via the Red Sox website.

Prior to the GA onsale date, there will be two presales, from Citi and Verizon. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., while participants in Verizon’s customer loyalty program Verizon Up will have access to presale tickets starting Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon. Both presales end Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 p.m.

