PKL 80’s Prom Theme NYE

WTF is PKL?

PKL is a place for pickleball players to fully embrace their pickleball obsession and new players to learn the game. We’ll serve up our signature craft cocktails and shareable plates while you serve on the court.

80’s PROM THEME

LIVE music by Pulse of Boston – 80’s & Greatest Hits

LIVE DJ – Top 40

Party Favors

Passed Appetizers 9pm to 10pm

Champagne Toast at Midnight

Photobooth Step & Repeat

Ball Drop on Screens

Pickle Ball Courts

Corn Hole

Shuffle Board

For tables, large groups, or inquiries, text: 617.438.6682

FADED MONKEY Lounge

Where space monkeys unwind.

Our lounge seating area is private and separate from the playing and dining areas. Lounge seating is first come, first served – no need to check in with the hosts.

BARS

Specality cocktails, craft beers, and a carefully curated wine list.

Specality cocktails, craft beers, and a carefully curated wine list. Non-Alc your thing? Try one of our delicious mocktails or low ABV options in one of our bars.

