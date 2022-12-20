PKL 80’s Prom Theme NYE

Need weekend plans?
PKL is a place for pickleball players to fully embrace their pickleball obsession and new players to learn the game. We’ll serve up our signature craft cocktails and shareable plates while you serve on the court.
For tables, large groups, or inquiries, text: 617.438.6682
Where space monkeys unwind.
Our lounge seating area is private and separate from the playing and dining areas. Lounge seating is first come, first served – no need to check in with the hosts.
Specality cocktails, craft beers, and a carefully curated wine list. Non-Alc your thing? Try one of our delicious mocktails or low ABV options in one of our bars.
