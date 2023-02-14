Events Revel in Romance – Literary Weekend INAUGURAL LITERARY WEEKEND AT WEQUASSETT Treat Yourself to Romance…Novels!

Love Letters advice columnist and podcast host Meredith Goldstein will moderate a weekend of romance novelists and more at Wequassett Resort & Golf Club on the Cape from February 24-26. Guests will hear Meredith chat with New England-based romance novelists Kristan Higgins and Lucy Keating, whose books focus on love and HEAs (that’s “happy ever afters” in romance speak). Treat Yourself to Romance…..Novels experience will also feature food, sips, and a calligraphy class. The resort designed the weekend for book lovers and packs of friends. Meredith says couples are allowed, of course. She jokes, “They might learn something.”

