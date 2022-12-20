Events

“Shimmer & Shine Ball 2023”

at the Revere Hotel Boston

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-2023-shimmer-shine-at-the-revere-hotel-boston-tickets-472393611007?aff=globe

LOCATION:

Liberty Hall Ballroom inside the acclaimed Revere Hotel is downtown Boston’s most unique event space boasting over 30,000 sq ft of entertainment with 25 ft ceilings. This epic New Year’s Eve event will cater to 600+ of the who’s who of Boston!

INCLUDES:

  • Party Favors
  • DJ Richard Fraioli – Top 40, House, & HipHop
  • Two Rooms – 5 Bars
  • Large Dance floor with amazing Light Show & Sound

*********************************************************

AMENITIES:

  • Garage Parking onsite
  • Coat Check for a fee

*********************************************************

************

For tables, large groups, or inquiries, text: 617.438.6682

