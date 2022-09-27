Events Treat the kids to some Spooky Science The Waterworks Museum is bringing science into the horror of Halloween to explore how spooky effects are created. The Allis Pumps The Waterworks Museum

Attendees to Tricks and Treats: Spooky Science will learn the science behind some spooky effects, crafts and activities. There will be Halloween-themed games with prizes as well, and the event is free of charge with donations encouraged.

Attendees can also attend ‘Spooky Science of Magic,’ a show that takes place at 12:30 p.m.

They can also visit the Allis Pumps, which are located in the sub-basement two stories below ground and are not usually open to general admission visitors. These pumps are massive machines that used to deliver 30 million gallons of water per day to the citizens of Boston.

Costumes are optional, but encouraged, and activities are recommended for ages 3 to 13, but all are welcome.

