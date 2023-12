Events Step into a Willy Wonka wonderland at High Street Place Food Hall This New Year's Eve celebration, complete with giant lollipops, fizzy lifting drinks, and a candy bar, is pure imagination. The Champagne Cotton Candy Dress brings whimsical libations to guests Boston Circus Guild

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wonkas-new-years-eve-party-at-high-street-place-tickets-759771255277 Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wonkas-new-years-eve-party-at-high-street-place-tickets-759771255277

Guests can grab their golden ticket and step into a night of whimsy and wonder as High Street Place Food Hall transforms into a Willy Wonka wonderland for “Wonka’s New Year’s Eve Party,” taking place Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Find the full details here.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events